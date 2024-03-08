Faryal Congrats Nation On International Women's Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Central President of Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing Faryal Talpur Friday congratulated entire nation on the International Women’s Day.
In her message on International Women’s Day, she said that today reminded us of the courage, strength and unwavering determination of women in various fields.
Faryal Talpur said that Madar-e-Millat, Fatima Jinnah, Madar-e-Jamhuriyat Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were the role models for the Pakistani women.
She said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s intellectual and practical struggle had left an indelible and far-reaching impact, and this legacy would continue to be a source of inspiration for our future generations.
Faryal Talpur said that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, PPP was actively working to implement the vision of Shaheed Bhutto and the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on empowering the women socially and economically including mainstreaming the role of Pakistani their role on all key and decision-making positions.
