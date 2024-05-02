Father Kills Son
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) In a harrowing incident, a father axed his son to death over a domestic dispute, said a police spokesman on Thursday.
The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, murdered 18-year-old Saqlain the other day.
The complete detail attached to the domestic cause led to the vicious incident yet to be ascertained.
The incident was reported at chuk no. 7/t in the jurisdiction of Budhla Sunnat Police Station.
The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, son of Saifal Khan, caste Khera, was arrested, with further investigation underway.
