Father kills son

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) In a harrowing incident, a father axed his son to death over a domestic dispute, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, murdered 18-year-old Saqlain the other day.

The complete detail attached to the domestic cause led to the vicious incident yet to be ascertained.

The incident was reported at chuk no. 7/t in the jurisdiction of Budhla Sunnat Police Station.

The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, son of Saifal Khan, caste Khera, was arrested, with further investigation underway.