Open Menu

Father Kills Son

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Father kills son

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) In a harrowing incident, a father axed his son to death over a domestic dispute, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, murdered 18-year-old Saqlain the other day.

 

The complete detail attached to the domestic cause led to the vicious incident yet to be ascertained.

The incident was reported at chuk no. 7/t in the jurisdiction of Budhla Sunnat Police Station.

The accused, namely Muhammad Riaz, son of Saifal Khan, caste Khera, was arrested, with further investigation underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

1 hour ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

15 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

18 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

18 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

21 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan