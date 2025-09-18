National HPV vaccination drive continues in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The 13-day National HPV Vaccination drive successfully continues in Azad Jammu Kashmir state for the 4th consecutive day on Thursday, official sources said.

This was told in a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz. The meeting was organized by the heads of all public and private educational institutions of Mirpur district and the State Health Department regarding the progress of the fourth day of the national HPV vaccine campaign.

The DC advised the audience to fully participate in the national campaign against the deadly disease of cervical cancer and hold meetings with parents to inform them about the benefits of this vaccine and tell them that this vaccine has no side effects.

The meeting was informed that by administering this vaccine, girls between the ages of 9 and 14 could be protected from cervical cancer.

The DC expressed these views while addressing a meeting held in his office regarding the progress of the fourth day of the cervical cancer HPV vaccine campaign. The meeting was attended by DHO Dr. Fida Hussain Raja, District education Officer for Women Ms.

Farrukh Owais, Deputy District Education Officer Chaudhry Aurangzeb, President of Private Schools District Mirpur Mirza Wajahat Baig, Assistant Director of Surveillance Sardar Waqas Ahmed Khan, and others.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz said that the heads of educational institutions and health department officers should meet together to dispel the doubts of the parents about the HPV vaccine and brief the parents about the positive effects of this vaccine.

He said that parents should fully cooperate with the teams of the public health department and protect their daughters from a deadly disease like cervical cancer. He said that cervical cancer was a dangerous disease and it can be prevented only through vaccination.

Yasir also asked the scholars to apprise the people of the effectiveness of this vaccine in the Friday sermon. He said that the propaganda regarding this vaccine is completely baseless.

"Citizens should not pay attention to rumors but should come forward and protect their daughters from a dangerous disease like cervical cancer and make their lives safe by getting them vaccinated," he advised.

