Father, son killed in accident, woman commits suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Three people were killed including a woman in Sahiwal and Quaidabad police precincts on Sunday.

Police sources said that Abdul Rehman of Thatta Joyia, along with his son Usman, was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Sahiwal Road when a speeding bus hit them near Sial Sharif.

As a result, both died on-the-spot due to severe injuries.

In another incident, 32-year-old Tahira Bibi, wife of Muhammad Mumtaz, of Ameerwala, consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues. She was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition, but she died. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.