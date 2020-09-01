UrduPoint.com
Fawad Chudhary Says Nawaz Sharif Is Fit

Fawad Chudhary says Nawaz Sharif is fit

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has said that the medical reports submitted by the counsels of Nawaz Sharif are self-evident that he is not suffering from any disease.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not suffering any disease.

Fawad Chaudhary said that submission of medical reports by the counsels of Nawaz Sharif was self-evident that Nawaz Sharif was fit.

He expressed these views while talking to a local tv on Tuesday.

His statement came at the moment when Islamabad High Court ordered Nawaz Sharif to surrender before the court, observing that he should be here no matter what condition he was going through.

Fawad Chaudhary said the recent medical reports of Nawaz Sharif clear that the treatment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would not begin until coronavirus outbreak ends.

“Nawaz Sharif was convicted and sent to jail and he should face the trial,” said Fawad Chaudhary.

He said Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar were given the task to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

“The UK government has been requested for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif that he is culprit and should b handed over to Pakistan,” Fawad Chaudhary further said.

He also said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif left the country on the condition that he would come back safe and sound.

