Fawad terms Al-Qadir University as gift of PM for Jhelum people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the establishment of Al-Qadir University was another gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Jhelum.

In a tweet, he said that the university would add a new dimension to the social sciences.

The minister hoped that Al-Qadir University would become a scholastic institution of the world which would produce scholars of sufism, islam and science.