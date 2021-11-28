Fawad Terms Al-Qadir University As Gift Of PM For Jhelum People
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the establishment of Al-Qadir University was another gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Jhelum.
In a tweet, he said that the university would add a new dimension to the social sciences.
The minister hoped that Al-Qadir University would become a scholastic institution of the world which would produce scholars of sufism, islam and science.