Fazal Muhammad wins NA-195 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Nazir Ahmed Bughio has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-195 Larkana-II by securing 1,33,830 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Safdar Ali Abbasi, who bagged 48,893 votes.

Voters' turnout remained 45.92 percent.