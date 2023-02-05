UrduPoint.com

FBISE Organises Walk, Quiz Competition To Support Kashmiri Brethren

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FBISE organises walk, quiz competition to support Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Sunday organized quiz competitions in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers, in which students from all directorates at the school and college level participated.

In the competition, Amina Sohail and Fatima Shaheen, who belong to Fauji Foundation School, Rawalpindi, won the first position at the Matric level.

Similarly, Muhammad Usman Ali and Saba Gul, Imlah Foundation School and College Rawalpindi got the second position, while Ramin Irfan and Laiba Nabil APS Hamza Camp Rawalpindi got the third position.

At the intermediate level, Lyal Khan and Sajal Khan Fauji Foundation School Rawalpindi got the first position, while Muhammad Ali Sher and Malaika Imlah Foundation School and College Rawalpindi got the second position, and Syed Salman Shakeel, and Abdul Rafey Abbasi, Askaria College Wah Cantt.

got the third position.

The certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the students who won positions in the competition.

On this occasion, Director of Research and Academic Federal Board Mirza Ali said that writers have to play an important role in their writings to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level.

He said India has put an end to the oppression in Kashmir, adding now it is the time for international institutions to increase the pressure on India for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Kashmir is our jugular vein, we cannot tolerate the brutality of Indian soldiers on innocent people of Kashmir in any way, he added.

A walk was also organized by the Federal Education Board on Kashmir Day in which a large number of students, teachers and employees of the Federal Board participated

