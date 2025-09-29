Open Menu

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh Hold Open Court In CHINIOT

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh hold open Court in CHINIOT

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh held an open court in Chiniot, in which officers of provincial and federal departments participated.

During the open court, citizens presented their problems, after which the Federal Minister issued orders to the relevant authorities to resolve them on the spot.

Talking to the media, the Federal Minister said that he recently represented Pakistan at a meeting of the Islamic Chambers of Commerce held in Jordan, where detailed discussions were held on the promotion of digital economy and export of halal products.

He said that after the recent victory against India, a positive impression is emerging about Pakistan around the world.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that the defense agreement with Saudi Arabia is of great importance for Pakistan, while protecting the Two Holy Mosques is a great privilege for every Pakistani.

He said that Pakistani minerals are of special importance to the whole world, including the United States.

The seven billion Dollar Reko Diq agreement is a big example of this. Similarly, Chiniot also has abundant reserves of iron and copper, which will be utilized for the stabilization of the country's economy.

The Federal Minister further said that the government will never leave the flood victims alone.

The damage survey is underway and vigorous steps are being taken for the rehabilitation of the victims under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

