Federal Ombudsman' Regional Office Holds Open Court At Tank
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Dera’s Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman on Thursday held an open court to address citizens' complaints at Tank district
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Dera’s Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman on Thursday held an open court to address citizens' complaints at Tank district.
Regional Head retired Chief Secretary Sang Marjan Khan Mehsud along with Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan, and Data Control Officer Imran Mehmood addressed the forum.
A large number of citizens attended the open court with complaints against federal organizations including Tribal Electricity Supply Company(TESCO), Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority(PTA), National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited(PTCL).
The regional head promptly issued directives to concerned organizations and provided instant relief to citizens on the spot.
Later addressing a press conference, they underscored the administration's commitment to promptly resolve public grievances, particularly in far-flung areas through open forums like the one convened in Tank.
Moreover, officials highlighted ongoing inspections of relevant offices and emphasized the importance of the IRD program and creating awareness among people in this regard.
He said the primary objective of the forum was to provide direct access for citizens to government officials for resolution of their complaints.
He said that any negligence or delay in addressing the concerns of the poor would not be tolerated.
The residents hailed the initiative to hold an open forum in their area for prompt redress of complaints in public offices.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Two more women become members of KP assembly
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023
Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf
Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more women become members of KP assembly2 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university16 minutes ago
-
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in16 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore16 minutes ago
-
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day19 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber19 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sharif, India18 minutes ago
-
CCRI Multan's Bt Cyto 547 tops Punjab in national coordinated varietal trials 202341 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted; five arrested41 minutes ago