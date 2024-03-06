Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Tank

Dera’s Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman on Thursday held an open court to address citizens' complaints at Tank district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Dera’s Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman on Thursday held an open court to address citizens' complaints at Tank district.

Regional Head retired Chief Secretary Sang Marjan Khan Mehsud along with Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan, and Data Control Officer Imran Mehmood addressed the forum.

A large number of citizens attended the open court with complaints against federal organizations including Tribal Electricity Supply Company(TESCO), Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority(PTA), National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited(PTCL).

The regional head promptly issued directives to concerned organizations and provided instant relief to citizens on the spot.

Later addressing a press conference, they underscored the administration's commitment to promptly resolve public grievances, particularly in far-flung areas through open forums like the one convened in Tank.

Moreover, officials highlighted ongoing inspections of relevant offices and emphasized the importance of the IRD program and creating awareness among people in this regard.

He said the primary objective of the forum was to provide direct access for citizens to government officials for resolution of their complaints.

He said that any negligence or delay in addressing the concerns of the poor would not be tolerated.

The residents hailed the initiative to hold an open forum in their area for prompt redress of complaints in public offices.

