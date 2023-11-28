Female Students Can Get Economic Benefits From Fish Farming: GCWUS VC
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor
Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said on Tuesday that female students could get
economic benefits from fish farming even on a limited scale.
She expressed these views in a special seminar regarding the protection
of aquatic life here at the university campus.
She said that fish was rich with protein that makes the immune system
strong to fight fatal diseases.
On the occasion, students of Zoology department made and presented
beautiful fish farming models and fish products.
Highlighting the importance of fish in diet, the students also prepared various
dishes which were highly appreciated by GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof
Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi.
Addressing the students, special speakers of the seminar and guest Deputy
Director (DD) Fisheries Gujranwala Division Azeem Begum gave useful
information about fish farming and protection of aquatic life.
Dr Umer Ejaz from Agriculture University Faisalabad informed the students
about the development of fish farming at the global level.
The GCWUS VC greatly appreciated the efforts of Chairperson Zoology
Asma Waheed Qureshi, Dr Moazzama Batool for successfully conducting
the seminar.
Later, VC Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi gave away appreciation certificates
to the students and their teachers who performed the best in fish model and
fish cooking competitions.