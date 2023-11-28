Female students can get economic benefits from fish farming: GCWUS VC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor

Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said on Tuesday that female students could get

economic benefits from fish farming even on a limited scale.

She expressed these views in a special seminar regarding the protection

of aquatic life here at the university campus.

She said that fish was rich with protein that makes the immune system

strong to fight fatal diseases.

On the occasion, students of Zoology department made and presented

beautiful fish farming models and fish products.

Highlighting the importance of fish in diet, the students also prepared various

dishes which were highly appreciated by GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof

Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi.

Addressing the students, special speakers of the seminar and guest Deputy

Director (DD) Fisheries Gujranwala Division Azeem Begum gave useful

information about fish farming and protection of aquatic life.

Dr Umer Ejaz from Agriculture University Faisalabad informed the students

about the development of fish farming at the global level.

The GCWUS VC greatly appreciated the efforts of Chairperson Zoology

Asma Waheed Qureshi, Dr Moazzama Batool for successfully conducting

the seminar.

Later, VC Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi gave away appreciation certificates

to the students and their teachers who performed the best in fish model and

fish cooking competitions.