FESCO Electrified 85 Villages Last Month
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has electrified 85 villages in its region during the month of February at an estimated cost of Rs.148.813 million.
A spokesperson for the company said here Monday that Rs.14.563 million had been spent on the completion of 2 High Tension (HT) and Rs.53.844 on 65 Low Tension (LT) proposals.
One special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir and under the supervision of Project Director (PD) Construction FESCO Ibrar Ahmed Project Directorate spent Rs 15.
217 million on completion of 17 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs 20.614 million on14 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs.18.013 million on 19 LT proposals in Sargodha.
Similarly, Rs.50.861 million were spent on electrification of 25 villages in Faisalabad, Rs. 43.964 million on electrification of 26 villages in Jhang, Rs.28.673 million on electrification of 17 villages in Sargodha and Rs.25.315 million on electrification of 17 new villages in Mianwali circle.
FESCO Project Construction Directorate completed two HT proposals in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs.14.563 million during the month.
