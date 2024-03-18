Open Menu

FESCO Electrified 85 Villages Last Month

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FESCO electrified 85 villages last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has electrified 85 villages in its region during the month of February at an estimated cost of Rs.148.813 million.

A spokesperson for the company said here Monday that Rs.14.563 million had been spent on the completion of 2 High Tension (HT) and Rs.53.844 on 65 Low Tension (LT) proposals.

One special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir and under the supervision of Project Director (PD) Construction FESCO Ibrar Ahmed Project Directorate spent Rs 15.

217 million on completion of 17 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs 20.614 million on14 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs.18.013 million on 19 LT proposals in Sargodha.

Similarly, Rs.50.861 million were spent on electrification of 25 villages in Faisalabad, Rs. 43.964 million on electrification of 26 villages in Jhang, Rs.28.673 million on electrification of 17 villages in Sargodha and Rs.25.315 million on electrification of 17 new villages in Mianwali circle.

FESCO Project Construction Directorate completed two HT proposals in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs.14.563 million during the month.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali February (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

32 minutes ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

48 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

50 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

1 hour ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

3 hours ago
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

4 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

5 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

6 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

6 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan