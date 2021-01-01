FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Langrana, Khurdpur, Elyas, Lyallpur Refinery, Shehbaz Pur, Amin Pur, Sindhu and Parokianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Al-Hafiz Cristo Plast and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (January 02).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghani Halal Feed, Coca Cola and Hyundai Nishat feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas new Awagat feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Karas Paint and Brighto Chemical Limited feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 02, 2021.