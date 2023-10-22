FESCO shutdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, the power supply from Jhal Khannuana, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Khawaja Garden, Ideal Chowk, Hilal Road, Sharif Pura, Montgomery, Bostan Zahra, Circular Road, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk Sarfraz Colony, LCM, Data Street, Khan Street, Mian Chowk, General Hospital and Rail Bazaar feeders attached with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Usman-e-Ghani and Rasheed Abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (October 24).