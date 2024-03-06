Open Menu

FIA Takes Action Against Illegal Currency Business

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

FIA takes action against illegal currency business

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) On the direction of Director Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, the crackdown continues against the elements involved in the hawala, hundi and illegal Currency business here on Wednesday.

Suspect Saeed Zaman was arrested in raid operations by the FIA official in Buner district and during the raid, millions of rupees were recovered from the accused, the officials of the FIA said.

A total of Rs. 17, 22000 Pakistani rupees was recovered from the accused and records related to hundi, hawala was also recovered from the accused, he said.

He further said that the accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency and a case has been registered against the accused whereas, further investigation has been initiated.

More Stories From Pakistan