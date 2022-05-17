Film legend Nadeem to be honored for his meritorious performance on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Acclaimed legendary actor Nadeem will be honored for his meritorious and outstanding performance delivered throughout his longest film career spanning on 55 years.

In this connection a colourful programme will be organized by Malak Art promoters in Press club auditorium here on May 20 (Friday) Nadeem had started his career with Block Buster 'CHAKORI' which was released on May 19, 1967 completing 55 years of its release on May 19, 2022.