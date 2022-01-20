UrduPoint.com

Financial Inclusion Must For Women's Economic Empowerment: FAFEN Chairperson

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Financial inclusion must for women's economic empowerment: FAFEN chairperson

Besides civil societies, the financial institutions should go the extra mile for women economic empowerment in the country, said Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Chairperson Mossarat Qadeem on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Besides civil societies, the financial institutions should go the extra mile for women economic empowerment in the country, said Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Chairperson Mossarat Qadeem on Thursday.

In an exclusive talk with APP, she said that the lending institutions should provide easy and hassle-free loans to women entrepreneurs so that they could manage to build their positions in the open market with their products and compete like opposite sex without any discrimination.

Qadeem said the banks providing loans to micro, small and medium enterprises had complicated conditions which sometimes were difficult to fulfill by women entrepreneurs. Therefore, they had to express some documentary leniency to the female applicants, she suggested.

She said without economic empowerment, women could not have a sustainable future in the male-dominated society.

She was of the view that the women should be imparted skill-based education as it would help perform their professional obligations efficiently and effectively both in the formal industrial and services sectors.

Qadeem urged the women in parliament and decision-making corridors to come up with feasible plans to uplift the social, political and economic status of women in all spheres of life.

She said the FAFEN had made many a women-friendly policy and shared with national legislature for further deliberation but due to lack of political will, they were in the doldrums.

Appreciating the lower and upper houses of the parliament for passing the Zainab Alert Bill with a majority vote, she said the government should ensure its implementation across the board in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Election Education Parliament Vote Alert Women Market All Government

Recent Stories

US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukrai ..

US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations - ..

51 seconds ago
 IHC indicts ex-chief judge GB Rana Shamim in contr ..

IHC indicts ex-chief judge GB Rana Shamim in controversial affidavit case

4 minutes ago
 US May Approve Turkey's Request for Purchase of F- ..

US May Approve Turkey's Request for Purchase of F-16 Fighters - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Australian Open under pressure over 'optional' Cov ..

Australian Open under pressure over 'optional' Covid tests

4 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated more at risk from Omicron variant, p ..

Unvaccinated more at risk from Omicron variant, positivity ratio jumps high: Fa ..

6 minutes ago
 Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistan ..

Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistani Users

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.