Firdous Asks Shehbaz Sharif To Announce His Return Plan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Firdous asks Shehbaz Sharif to announce his return plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif to tell the nation about his time frame for returning from London to Pakistan.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said,"Shehbaz Sharif is one of the unique leaders in the country's history for his specialty to run his party and the opposition through a remote control." She said Shehbaz Sharif was the main reason behind ruining the country's economy as he and the Samdhi (Ishaq Dar) had done nothing in that regard during the PML-N government.

"He just remained busy in making tall claims of addressing all outstanding issues like load-shedding etc. but actually he failed to do so," Dr Firdous said.

She advised PML-N's Rana Sanaullah to better focus on his drug case instead of thinking about forming his party's government as he was still on bail and not acquitted by the courts.

