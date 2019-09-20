Firdous congratulates newly elected office bearers of Film Producers Association

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday congratulated newly elected Chairman of Film Producers Association Shaikh Amjad Rashid, Vice Chairperson Momina Duraid and other office-bearers.

The SAPM said that the PTI government was fully committed to revival and progress of local film industry.

She said cinema plays an important role in promoting culture and values of a society.

She said that election of the Film Producers Association was manifestation of the trust of the people affiliated with this industry in elected office bearers.

Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers would play pro-active in development of the local film industry.

She assured that the government would provide them all possible assistance in that regard.

