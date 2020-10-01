Fire erupts in textile factory in Faisalabad

(@fidahassanain)

Fire brigade launched operation with fire brigade vehicles and took hours to control the fire.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) A textile factory burnt into ashes after massive fire erupted late night on Wednesday.

The factory was located at Ismail road in Faisalabad.

The fire initially erupted on one side of the factory and has engulfed the entire area very quickly. According to the reports, at least 12 fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and started relief activities.

The factory roof also collapsed hampering rescue operation while the glaze continued for hours.

Short circuit, reportedly, became the major cause of fire in the factory. GNN reported that a warehouse of a cotton factory was also engulfed by fire in Faisalabad’s Tata Bazaar. The fire brigade reached the spot soon after they received the information and launched their operation.

Cotton worth millions was burnt in the incident; however, no casualties were reported in both incidents.