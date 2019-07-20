First ever election in merged districts to bring prosperity

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani on Saturday said first ever election in merged districts of erswhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would bring peace and prosperity in the region.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani on Saturday said first ever election in merged districts of erswhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would bring peace and prosperity in the region.

In a twitter message, he termed it a historic day for the tribal districts and its people. He said the sacrifices of the tribal area people were no secret. He urged people to cast their vote to choose their representatives.

"Tribal areas sacrificed a lot for maintaining peace in the world," he said.