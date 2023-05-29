First IT park in Diamer Astore division made functional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Monday said another milestone was achieved towards GB Dream and the first IT park in the Diamer Astore division has been made functional in Chilas.

He said that was a historic achievement considering that Diamer was one of the most backward parts of the country and there was no institute that imparts IT education, said a statement here on Monday.

He added training courses for e-commerce and software development have started and In Sha Allah, this IT park would produce the future IT entrepreneurs that would take the region forward.