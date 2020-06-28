UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Phase Of Hanglaj Mandir Link Road Project Completed In Lasbela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:50 PM

First phase of Hanglaj Mandir Link Road project completed in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The first phase of construction of Hanglaj Mandir Link Road adjacent to Coastal highway has been successfully completed with the special funds of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The Hindu minority community of Lasbela on Sunday has expressed gratitude to the Government of Balochistan, according to official sources. Adviser Parliamentary Minority Affairs approved project at a cost of Rs 120 Million for construction Of 13 Km Link road to historic Hanglaj Temple Adjacent To Gwadar Coastal high way ,90 percentage of technical work was completed expeditiously and diligently the tenure of the former executive engineer ( bahram gichki) concerned department but after their transfer the officers posted also continued to work on the project.

The first phase of the 4.7 km Link Road project has been completed this week and phase two of the project will be completed in the next financial year. However, rapid progress is being made on the project for the welfare of the minority community in Lasbela , with the special interest of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, work is underway on several projects at Hanglaj Mata Mandir. Minority community living in Balochistan has full religious freedom and basic rights. Minority community has also played an important role in the development of Lasbela.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Minority Road Gwadar Progress Temple Lasbela Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

G20 Education Ministers to address disturbances in ..

23 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 908 new COVID-19 recoveries

23 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador participates in &#039;7th Green Rou ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

2 hours ago

DGCX, Albilad Capital to provide pricing data for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.