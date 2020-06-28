First phase of Hanglaj Mandir Link Road project completed in Lasbela

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The first phase of construction of Hanglaj Mandir Link Road adjacent to Coastal highway has been successfully completed with the special funds of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The Hindu minority community of Lasbela on Sunday has expressed gratitude to the Government of Balochistan, according to official sources. Adviser Parliamentary Minority Affairs approved project at a cost of Rs 120 Million for construction Of 13 Km Link road to historic Hanglaj Temple Adjacent To Gwadar Coastal high way ,90 percentage of technical work was completed expeditiously and diligently the tenure of the former executive engineer ( bahram gichki) concerned department but after their transfer the officers posted also continued to work on the project.

The first phase of the 4.7 km Link Road project has been completed this week and phase two of the project will be completed in the next financial year. However, rapid progress is being made on the project for the welfare of the minority community in Lasbela , with the special interest of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, work is underway on several projects at Hanglaj Mata Mandir. Minority community living in Balochistan has full religious freedom and basic rights. Minority community has also played an important role in the development of Lasbela.