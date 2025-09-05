Sept 6: Blend of faith, patriotism and solidarity amid floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) This September carries a unique blend of spiritual devotion, emphatic expression of love for Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and patriotic zeal for Pakistanis, who believe the Sept 6, 2025 brings a sacred passion with a nationalistic pulse that must translate into a strong expression of solidarity with the flood-affected communities across the national riverine belt facing worst floods from northern hills to coastal lines in Sindh via Punjab.

The sacred celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), coincides with Defence Day on Sept 6 (12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal), a commemoration of the bravery and sacrifices rendered by the armed forces in defending the homeland. Together, these occasions evoke a powerful spirit of faith and unity at a time when the country is grappling with the devastation caused by floods in South Punjab and other regions.

Across mosques, seminaries, and streets adorned with green flags and illuminations, the faithful are remembering the timeless teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) — compassion, selflessness, and service to humanity. Religious leaders stress that the life of the Prophet (PBUH) guides Muslims towards supporting the oppressed, sheltering the homeless, and feeding the hungry. These values resonate deeply in flood-hit districts, where thousands of families need relief, shelter, and healing.

Parallel to the religious devotion, the nation also recalls the historic moments of Sept 6, 1965, when the armed forces, backed by unwavering civilian support, safeguarded Pakistan’s sovereignty. Defence Day symbolises resilience, courage, and national cohesion — qualities that are equally needed today in confronting the colossal challenge of floods.

In Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Khanewal and Vehari, volunteers, rescue workers, social welfare activists and organisations, philanthropists and officials are drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Relief camps pulsate with Durood Sharif, as communities join hands to provide food, shelter, and medical aid.

As the Chenab flood rages on in Multan and Muzaffargarh, ministers and legislators’ visits to flood-hit areas are frequent while top police, administration, irrigation officials are busy oscillating between relief camps to keep up the facilities with the flood-affected peoples’ numbers and Chenab river bank and embankments to check the gauge. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited flood relief camps in Multan recently and promised all-out support to the people to rebuild their lives.

Citizens are seen donating generously in the name of Allah the Almighty in line with teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), while schools and colleges observe Defence Day with special prayers for the martyrs of 1965 and for those affected by ongoing deluge.

Analysts believe that the synchrony of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Defence Day this year has infused relief operations with both moral purpose and patriotic energy. “The Prophet’s (PBUH) message teaches us to serve humanity selflessly, while Defence Day reminds us to stand together as one nation. This dual inspiration strengthens our collective resolve to rebuild flood-hit areas,” remarked Ali Sukhanwar, a noted poet and the Principal of Alamdar Hussain College.

As the crescent lights sparkle over flood-affected towns, the people of Pakistan reaffirm their faith in divine mercy and their trust in national solidarity. The spiritual strength drawn from the Seerat of the Prophet (PBUH) and the patriotic unity rekindled by Defence Day blend into a powerful reminder: Pakistan’s resilience lies in the harmony of faith and collective action.

“People of Pakistan could be anything but once any trouble falls on the nation they stand united like a rock wall and do whatever they can to help the people in trouble,” says Sukhanwar, the son of a renowned poet Dr Asad Areeb. “They throng blood banks to donate blood in case of accidents, arrange Iftar parties during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak,” he said adding all the relevant departments, Pakistan Army and Punjab government were also doing whatever they can to bring ease of life to people who had to leave their homes.

Dr Mukhtar Zafar, a philosopher, educationist and the author of over 30 books, echoed the similar thoughts, saying that flood-hit people deserved to be extended help from all segments of society in these testing times.

While people are still waiting for the deluge to pass by, the real test would begin once this all is over, to rebuild homes of the affected communities, rebuild their lives.” "Its true every flood leave fertility in its wake, but it would benefit only in the next season and till then we have to fight for survival,” he added.

This September, even amid rising waters, the nation celebrates not only the love of the Prophet (PBUH) but also the indomitable spirit of its defenders, proving once again that trials can be turned into opportunities for unity, compassion, and renewal.