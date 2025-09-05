Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness with DCs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi Friday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and other revenue officials in Sukkur and Khairpur districts to review preparations for the potential flood situation. The meeting was attended by officials from the Health Department, Livestock, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Nadir Shehzad Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, briefed the Commissioner on the preparations taken in their respective districts. Commissioner Qureshi reviewed the administrative preparations in detail, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to tackle the situation.

The Commissioner directed the administration to persuade people to vacate the kacha areas and prepare relief teams in advance. He instructed that responsible persons be designated for relief camps, boats, and vehicles to avoid chaos later on. The administration was also directed to collect data on the evacuated population and those shifted to relief camps, including the number of women, men, and children, and contact numbers of family heads.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in relief camps, particularly in washrooms, and directed that a sanitation worker be assigned to each camp. He also instructed that the number of livestock be recorded to arrange fodder.

The Commissioner was informed of the possibility of rainfall in Sindh from September 6 to 9, and he directed the administration to be prepared for this eventuality as well.

The Commissioner gave instructions to the control room staff to listen to callers patiently and forward messages for assistance promptly. He also directed that the deployment of boats be recorded to avoid duplication.

The meeting aimed to ensure that the administration is well-prepared to respond to the potential flood situation and provide relief to those affected.