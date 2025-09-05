Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness With DCs
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi Friday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and other revenue officials in Sukkur and Khairpur districts to review preparations for the potential flood situation. The meeting was attended by officials from the Health Department, Livestock, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments.
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Nadir Shehzad Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, briefed the Commissioner on the preparations taken in their respective districts. Commissioner Qureshi reviewed the administrative preparations in detail, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to tackle the situation.
The Commissioner directed the administration to persuade people to vacate the kacha areas and prepare relief teams in advance. He instructed that responsible persons be designated for relief camps, boats, and vehicles to avoid chaos later on. The administration was also directed to collect data on the evacuated population and those shifted to relief camps, including the number of women, men, and children, and contact numbers of family heads.
The Commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in relief camps, particularly in washrooms, and directed that a sanitation worker be assigned to each camp. He also instructed that the number of livestock be recorded to arrange fodder.
The Commissioner was informed of the possibility of rainfall in Sindh from September 6 to 9, and he directed the administration to be prepared for this eventuality as well.
The Commissioner gave instructions to the control room staff to listen to callers patiently and forward messages for assistance promptly. He also directed that the deployment of boats be recorded to avoid duplication.
The meeting aimed to ensure that the administration is well-prepared to respond to the potential flood situation and provide relief to those affected.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness with DCs2 minutes ago
-
Consultation Calls for Stronger Action Against Child Marriage2 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti mandates sunset deadline for political rallies, condemns Sariab road incident12 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 cops deployed for Eid Milad security12 minutes ago
-
PFA discards adulterated milk, unhygienic cooking oil12 minutes ago
-
Ulema urged to unite, cooperate with govt on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal22 minutes ago
-
No compromise on new wheat price: AC22 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM inspects relief camps in flood-hit Jalalpur Jattan22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits flood affected areas22 minutes ago
-
PM meets Advisor to President of Palestine, assures unwavering support of Pakistani people22 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala 2025 celebrates Defence Day with great enthusiasm22 minutes ago
-
Court testifies total 13 witnesses in Toshakhana-II case22 minutes ago