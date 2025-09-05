SBP Injects Over Rs 266 Billion In The Market
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 266.6 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 266.6 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market.
The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on September 05, 2025 and injected Rs 113.3 billion against 8 quotes while another Rs 153.3 billion were inserted through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.
For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 3 bids for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 55.9 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.06% to 11.07%. SBP accepted all the three bids with the entire amount at 11.06% rate of return.
Moreover, the SBP also received 5 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 57.4 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01 to 11.07%. The SBP accepted all the bids with the entire amount at 11.01% rate of return.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14 day tenors.
The central bank, for the 7-day tenor, received 2 bids offering Rs 98.3 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.14% to 11.15%. The SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount at 11.14% rate of return.
The central bank also received one quote for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 55 billion at 11.13% rate of return. The SBP accepted the entire amount at the offered rate.
Recent Stories
SECP, Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corporate account opening
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..
SBP for increasing CDMs in bank branches to promote digitization, self service b ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..
SECP outlines reforms to broaden access, inclusion and investment opportunities
Sept 6: Blend of faith, patriotism and solidarity amid floods
SBP injects over Rs 266 billion in the market
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,611 more points
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Business
-
SECP, Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corporate account opening1 minute ago
-
SBP for increasing CDMs in bank branches to promote digitization, self service banking7 minutes ago
-
SECP outlines reforms to broaden access, inclusion and investment opportunities7 minutes ago
-
Employment generation linked to business-friendly policies2 hours ago
-
KPRA team pays surprise visits to registered tax payers3 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 266 billion in the market1 minute ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,611 more points1 minute ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar1 minute ago
-
Five-member PBBC delegation visit SIAL5 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation goes up by 1.29pc5 hours ago
-
WDD delegation visits WCCIS & SCCI on Women Incubation Center7 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim7 hours ago