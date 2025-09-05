Open Menu

SBP Injects Over Rs 266 Billion In The Market

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 266.6 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 266.6 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on September 05, 2025 and injected Rs 113.3 billion against 8 quotes while another Rs 153.3 billion were inserted through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 3 bids for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 55.9 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.06% to 11.07%. SBP accepted all the three bids with the entire amount at 11.06% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 5 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 57.4 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01 to 11.07%. The SBP accepted all the bids with the entire amount at 11.01% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14 day tenors.

The central bank, for the 7-day tenor, received 2 bids offering Rs 98.3 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.14% to 11.15%. The SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount at 11.14% rate of return.

The central bank also received one quote for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 55 billion at 11.13% rate of return. The SBP accepted the entire amount at the offered rate.

