Tax compliance key to economic stability: Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue Attock, Sanober Sultan

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue Attock, Sanober Sultan, has emphasized the importance of filing income tax returns on time to strengthen Pakistan's economy and ensure national prosperity.

She expressed her views while talking to media during an awareness campaign on income tax in Attock on Friday.

During the interaction, Sultan highlighted that timely tax payments bring economic stability, boost investment, and enable the government to provide maximum relief to the public.

The AC stressed that fulfilling the national duty of paying taxes honestly is crucial for the state's prosperity and the rapid progress of welfare projects.

"A developed Pakistan guarantees a prosperous nation," she remarked, underscoring the significance of tax compliance in achieving economic stability and growth. By paying taxes diligently, citizens can contribute to building a prosperous Pakistan.

Sultan urged citizens to file their tax returns promptly, emphasizing that collective responsibility and timely tax payments can lead to a stronger economy and improved public services. By working together, citizens can play a vital role in shaping Pakistan's economic future and ensuring the government's ability to provide essential services and relief to the public, she further added.

