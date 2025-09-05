Sarfraz Bugti mandates sunset deadline for political rallies, condemns Sariab road incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has directed all political parties in the province to conclude public rallies by sunset, citing public safety and convenience.

Speaking to media persons at the Balochistan Assembly, Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on Sariab Road, calling it a 'cowardly act of terrorism' that would not shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan.

Expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims, Sarfraz Bugti assured that the government would provide immediate compensation. “Terrorists have no nation or tribe; their only aim is to spread bloodshed and unrest,” he added.

While reaffirming the democratic right to protest, he warned that violence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Addressing concerns over intermittent internet suspensions, Sarfraz Bugti explained that such measures are taken to prevent terrorists from exploiting digital platforms for malicious activities.

Sarfraz Bugti clarified that his recent conversation with Opposition Leader Younus Zehri was a general discussion on security threats faced by political figures, and not specifically related to the attack on Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

On regional matters, the Chief Minister announced the convening of a Jirga to resolve a longstanding tribal dispute in Ziarat. He also confirmed that the government is closely monitoring water levels in the Indus River and assured that there is currently no flood threat to Balochistan.

Sarfraz Bugti praised the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China, calling it a diplomatic success that has further strengthened Pakistan’s international relations. He dismissed claims of Pakistan’s isolation on the global stage, saying, “The world always stands with the victor, and history is a witness to this.”

The Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Balochistan’s citizens and advancing the region’s development.

Provincial ministers Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, and Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki were also present during the media talks.