PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,611 More Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,611.47 more points, a positive change of 1.06 percent, closing at 154,277.19 points against 152,665.72 points last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,611.47 more points, a positive change of 1.06 percent, closing at 154,277.19 points against 152,665.72 points last trading day.

A total of 1,078,410,471 shares were traded during the day as compared to 954,327,333 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 59.949 billion against Rs 46.053 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 239 of them recorded gains and 210 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 146,093,956 shares at Rs 19.

69 per share, F. Nat. Equities with 55,753,605 shares at Rs7.74 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 50,935,429 shares at Rs18.72 per share.

Sitara Chemical Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 79.77 per share price, closing at Rs 877.47, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs50.17 rise in its per share price to Rs1,603.17.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 834.67 per share closing at Rs 25,506.00 followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 96.79 decline in its share price to close at Rs 4,004.48.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 316 companies traded shares in the market out of which 181 witnessed gain, 133 loss where the prices of 2 companies remained unchanged.

