Ulema Urged To Unite, Cooperate With Govt On 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Chairman Ulema Council and General Secretary International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement and Vice President Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi has urged the religious scholars of all schools of thought to forge unity and extend unconditional cooperation with the government and district administration on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
Addressing a Juma congregation at Jamia Masjid Gol, he highlighted the theme of the birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and said that Pakistan is facing severe challenges including floods, terrorism, extremism and natural calamities such as earthquakes.
These challenges could only be confronted through national unity and collective resolve by promoting unity and harmony according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him), he added.
He said that the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) came as a mercy for all mankind and the Muslims must follow his example of compassion, respect and solidarity to build a society based on peace and security.
He said that helping the distressed and supporting the flood victims are part of the noble teachings of islam.
He called on all schools of thought to set aside their differences and work together for betterment of the nation and Islam.
Referring to the need for unity, he said that just as the nation remained united in Muharram, the same spirit of harmony and brotherhood should prevail in Rabi-ul-Awwal.
He urged the scholars and citizens to organize more Seerat-un-Nabi conferences and gatherings to spread the Prophet’s message of peace, love and tolerance for bringing the Muslim community closer together.
He warned against extremism, sectarianism and internal divisions and called for patience, forbearance and mutual respect.
In the present circumstances, it is imperative to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pak armed forces and state institutions against enemies of the country while working to strengthen social cohesion and national solidarity, he added.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulema urged to unite, cooperate with govt on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal1 minute ago
-
No compromise on new wheat price: AC1 minute ago
-
Punjab CM inspects relief camps in flood-hit Jalalpur Jattan1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits flood affected areas1 minute ago
-
PM meets Advisor to President of Palestine, assures unwavering support of Pakistani people1 minute ago
-
Sports Gala 2025 celebrates Defence Day with great enthusiasm1 minute ago
-
Court testifies total 13 witnesses in Toshakhana-II case2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi greetings, calls for unity and peace2 minutes ago
-
NACTA observes Eid Milad un Nabi with reverence11 minutes ago
-
World witnessed Pak Armed Force resolute response in Marka-e-Haq: CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf11 minutes ago
-
SC summons full court meeting on Sep 811 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows swift justice, assures citizens of protection11 minutes ago