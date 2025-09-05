Open Menu

Ulema Urged To Unite, Cooperate With Govt On 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Ulema urged to unite, cooperate with govt on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Chairman Ulema Council and General Secretary International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement and Vice President Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi has urged the religious scholars of all schools of thought to forge unity and extend unconditional cooperation with the government and district administration on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Addressing a Juma congregation at Jamia Masjid Gol, he highlighted the theme of the birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and said that Pakistan is facing severe challenges including floods, terrorism, extremism and natural calamities such as earthquakes.

These challenges could only be confronted through national unity and collective resolve by promoting unity and harmony according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him), he added.

He said that the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) came as a mercy for all mankind and the Muslims must follow his example of compassion, respect and solidarity to build a society based on peace and security.

He said that helping the distressed and supporting the flood victims are part of the noble teachings of islam.

He called on all schools of thought to set aside their differences and work together for betterment of the nation and Islam.

Referring to the need for unity, he said that just as the nation remained united in Muharram, the same spirit of harmony and brotherhood should prevail in Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He urged the scholars and citizens to organize more Seerat-un-Nabi conferences and gatherings to spread the Prophet’s message of peace, love and tolerance for bringing the Muslim community closer together.

He warned against extremism, sectarianism and internal divisions and called for patience, forbearance and mutual respect.

In the present circumstances, it is imperative to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pak armed forces and state institutions against enemies of the country while working to strengthen social cohesion and national solidarity, he added.

