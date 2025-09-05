No Compromise On New Wheat Price: AC
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Shireen Gul on Friday directed that the new price of wheat flour bags fixed by the Punjab government must be implemented 100 per cent.
She said this while presiding over a meeting under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim to review the prices wheat flour bags in city.
The meeting was attended by Sub Divisional Enforcement Officer, Food Department officials, and representatives of other related departments.
The AC said that any price hike or manipulation at any level will not be tolerated, adding that strict action will be taken against those involved in hoarding, black marketing, or charging excessive rates.
She said that the Food Department and Sargodha Sub Divisional Enforcement Officer will conduct daily market checks, monitor prices, and impose fines and legal action in case of violations.
She said that the objective is to provide maximum relief to the public by ensuring compliance with government-fixed prices for essential commodities, including sugar, ghee, pulses, and other food items.
