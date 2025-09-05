Open Menu

No Compromise On New Wheat Price: AC

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM

No compromise on new wheat price: AC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Shireen Gul on Friday directed that the new price of wheat flour bags fixed by the Punjab government must be implemented 100 per cent.

She said this while presiding over a meeting under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim to review the prices wheat flour bags in city.

The meeting was attended by Sub Divisional Enforcement Officer, Food Department officials, and representatives of other related departments.

The AC said that any price hike or manipulation at any level will not be tolerated, adding that strict action will be taken against those involved in hoarding, black marketing, or charging excessive rates.

She said that the Food Department and Sargodha Sub Divisional Enforcement Officer will conduct daily market checks, monitor prices, and impose fines and legal action in case of violations.

She said that the objective is to provide maximum relief to the public by ensuring compliance with government-fixed prices for essential commodities, including sugar, ghee, pulses, and other food items.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

3 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

5 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

6 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

6 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

7 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

11 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan