Five day-long 'Mother Languages Literature' festival starts at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The 5-day long 'Pakistan Mother Languages Literature' festival started on Friday evening at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in the presence of over 100 intellectuals, writers and poets along with a jam packed hall with the audience from different parts of the country.

The festival is being organized by Indus Cultural Forum in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and other partners and sponsors include Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan (FNF), Alternative Research Initiative (ARI), Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Culture Department, Government of Sindh, ECO Science Foundation, Pakistan Science Foundation, Society for Alternative Media and Research (SAMAR) and other organizations.

Zubeda Mustafa, the keynote speaker of the inaugural session, said the language develop the community of people and a basic source of communication among the people, adding that researches had shown that children learn much better in their mother languages.

She cited many examples of the developed countries that had successfully implemented the learning of children in their mother languages.

The festival coincides with international mother languages day falls on 21st February, highlights the potential of Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity.

More than 150 Writers, intellectuals, artists and activists from up to 20 Pakistani languages will take part in this year's festival.

Briefing about this year's attractions at a news briefing in Islamabad, Chairperson of Indus Cultural Forum Niaz Nadeem said that 20 diverse sessions in the festival would be held comprising discussions, book launches, poetry recitations, music performances and theatrical performances.

Other attractions will include painting and antiques exhibitions, children's science fun activities and book stalls.

He said special attention had been given to the constitutional equality of all languages and sessions had been designed in that regard.

Director General, PNCA, Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome speech said that mother language played an important role in personality building and development for human society .

"This light will spread and will enlightened the society above the importance of mother language", she said.

She said that this festival provided a platform for celebrating all 70 plus languages of the country and encouraged language communities to take action for saving these languages from extinction.