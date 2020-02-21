UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Day-long 'Mother Languages Literature' Festival Starts At The Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:32 PM

Five day-long 'Mother Languages Literature' festival starts at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts

The 5-day long 'Pakistan Mother Languages Literature' festival started on Friday evening at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in the presence of over 100 intellectuals, writers and poets along with a jam packed hall with the audience from different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The 5-day long 'Pakistan Mother Languages Literature' festival started on Friday evening at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in the presence of over 100 intellectuals, writers and poets along with a jam packed hall with the audience from different parts of the country.

The festival is being organized by Indus Cultural Forum in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and other partners and sponsors include Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan (FNF), Alternative Research Initiative (ARI), Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Culture Department, Government of Sindh, ECO Science Foundation, Pakistan Science Foundation, Society for Alternative Media and Research (SAMAR) and other organizations.

Zubeda Mustafa, the keynote speaker of the inaugural session, said the language develop the community of people and a basic source of communication among the people, adding that researches had shown that children learn much better in their mother languages.

She cited many examples of the developed countries that had successfully implemented the learning of children in their mother languages.

The festival coincides with international mother languages day falls on 21st February, highlights the potential of Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity.

More than 150 Writers, intellectuals, artists and activists from up to 20 Pakistani languages will take part in this year's festival.

Briefing about this year's attractions at a news briefing in Islamabad, Chairperson of Indus Cultural Forum Niaz Nadeem said that 20 diverse sessions in the festival would be held comprising discussions, book launches, poetry recitations, music performances and theatrical performances.

Other attractions will include painting and antiques exhibitions, children's science fun activities and book stalls.

He said special attention had been given to the constitutional equality of all languages and sessions had been designed in that regard.

Director General, PNCA, Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome speech said that mother language played an important role in personality building and development for human society .

"This light will spread and will enlightened the society above the importance of mother language", she said.

She said that this festival provided a platform for celebrating all 70 plus languages of the country and encouraged language communities to take action for saving these languages from extinction.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Music Punjab February Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Russian National Terada Imprisoned in US May Come ..

54 seconds ago

FTO recommends FBR to take criminal action against ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 4600 litres tain ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body discusses 'Zainab Alert Response, Reco ..

4 minutes ago

Country's economy improving gradually: Zain Quresh ..

4 minutes ago

One arrested for resisting polio immunization in R ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.