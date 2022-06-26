Five flour mills get show cause notices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :District food Controller Sargodha Muhammad Khalid on Sunday issued show-cause notices to the owners of five flour mills for supplying substandard flour to the market.

According to official sources, the DFC issued show cause notices to New Pak Food Products Shahpur, Zamzam Flour Mills Farooqa, Awami Flour Mills Bhalwal, Bhalwal Flour Mills and Rehman Flour Mills Shahpur for supplying substandard flour and short measuring and imposed a fine of Rs 1.

9 million to national flour mills Sargodha for not providing flour to the market despite receiving quota.

The DFC said that wheat was being provided to all flour mills under a quota forcheaper flour. He warned that corruption in this regard would not be toleratedat any cost.