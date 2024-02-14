Open Menu

Five Food Processing Facilities, Eatery Penalized

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday inspected various eateries and food processing facilities in Vehari and Burewala and imposed Rs 650,000 fine on five of them over violations that compromised quality of food

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday inspected various eateries and food processing facilities in Vehari and Burewala and imposed Rs 650,000 fine on five of them over violations that compromised quality of food.

The teams, led by Director (Operations) South Aabgeeney Khan, inspected Ghee industry, spices unit, sweets, bakers and restaurants and destroyed 120 kilogram fungus-tainted garlic, 10 kilogram other poor quality food ingredients.

A well known bakery at Jinah road faced Rs 250,000 fine after officials found production area poorly cleaned and use of expired sauces.

A spice unit in Aziz town, Burewala, faced Rs 150,000 fine on keeping fungus-tainted garlic.

A sum of Rs 100,000 was imposed as fine on a Ghee factory at Multan road in Burewala after officials found expired chemicals in its laboratory and dead insects in packing area. A spice grinding unit was burdened with Rs 150,000 fine on charge of adulteration, mixing poor quality colours and flavors.

Another Rs 150,000 fine was imposed on a restaurant at Chak 519-eb after they were found to be using poor quality oil, cooked food and abundance of insects. Officials also recovered 5000 counterfeit cartons of spices and printed reels.

DG PHA Asim Javed said that PHA would continue operations against violators to ensure that people get good quality food.

APP/aaj/ifi

Related Topics

Multan Dead Poor Punjab Oil Fine Road Vehari Burewala Industry

Recent Stories

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

4 minutes ago
 DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

4 minutes ago
 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

5 minutes ago
 CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

7 minutes ago
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply ..

Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media

7 minutes ago
 Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: ..

Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG

8 minutes ago
 Best schoolteachers honoured

Best schoolteachers honoured

8 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilia ..

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source

2 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposi ..

JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regiona ..

Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan