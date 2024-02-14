Five Food Processing Facilities, Eatery Penalized
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday inspected various eateries and food processing facilities in Vehari and Burewala and imposed Rs 650,000 fine on five of them over violations that compromised quality of food
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday inspected various eateries and food processing facilities in Vehari and Burewala and imposed Rs 650,000 fine on five of them over violations that compromised quality of food.
The teams, led by Director (Operations) South Aabgeeney Khan, inspected Ghee industry, spices unit, sweets, bakers and restaurants and destroyed 120 kilogram fungus-tainted garlic, 10 kilogram other poor quality food ingredients.
A well known bakery at Jinah road faced Rs 250,000 fine after officials found production area poorly cleaned and use of expired sauces.
A spice unit in Aziz town, Burewala, faced Rs 150,000 fine on keeping fungus-tainted garlic.
A sum of Rs 100,000 was imposed as fine on a Ghee factory at Multan road in Burewala after officials found expired chemicals in its laboratory and dead insects in packing area. A spice grinding unit was burdened with Rs 150,000 fine on charge of adulteration, mixing poor quality colours and flavors.
Another Rs 150,000 fine was imposed on a restaurant at Chak 519-eb after they were found to be using poor quality oil, cooked food and abundance of insects. Officials also recovered 5000 counterfeit cartons of spices and printed reels.
DG PHA Asim Javed said that PHA would continue operations against violators to ensure that people get good quality food.
APP/aaj/ifi
Recent Stories
CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him
Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara4 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi4 minutes ago
-
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal7 minutes ago
-
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG8 minutes ago
-
Best schoolteachers honoured8 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues3 minutes ago
-
NA session to be summoned as per law: Solangi3 minutes ago
-
E-Kutchehri resolves LESCO customers' complaints swiftly3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues to prevent power pilferage3 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman emphasized on importance of research for national progress3 minutes ago