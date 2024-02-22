Open Menu

Five Killed, 17 Injured In Tractor-trolly-van Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Five killed, 17 injured in tractor-trolly-van collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) At least five people were killed while 17 others sustained injuries after a van rammed into a tractor-trolley in Dunyapur tehsil of district Lodhran, Punjab on Thursday.

According to rescue officials and police, the incident occurred when a passenger van was returning after attending a marriage ceremony collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.

Five individuals including two women, two men, and a child died on the spot. The injured include 10 women, three children, and four men, a private news channel reported.

The rescue authorities swiftly transported the injured people to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

