Five Killed, 17 Injured In Tractor-trolly-van Collision
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) At least five people were killed while 17 others sustained injuries after a van rammed into a tractor-trolley in Dunyapur tehsil of district Lodhran, Punjab on Thursday.
According to rescue officials and police, the incident occurred when a passenger van was returning after attending a marriage ceremony collided with a tractor trolly parked on the roadside.
Five individuals including two women, two men, and a child died on the spot. The injured include 10 women, three children, and four men, a private news channel reported.
The rescue authorities swiftly transported the injured people to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.
