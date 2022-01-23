UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :At least five people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a van-trailer collision at Kahna area on Sunday.

Police said that a speedy van collided with a trailer resulting in the death of five people while three others sustained injuries.

The van plunged into the nullah after the collision with the truck.

Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured and bodies to General Hospital.

Five people identified as Najma (45) wife of Mushtaq, Rukhsana (40) wife of Shahbaz,Faizan (7) son of Shahbaz, Adnan (24) son of Allah Rakha died while the injured wereidentified as Amna (47) wife of Hidayat, Zeenat (12) daughter of Allah Rakha and Ali Hassan (8).

