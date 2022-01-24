Five outlaws held on possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Ganjmandi police have arrested two accused Shoaib and Bilal and recovered two pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Taxila police held Ishtiaq and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his custody, Wah Cantt police arrested the accused Salman during the operation and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession and Saddar Wah police arrested Kashif and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in possessing illegal weapons. He made it clear that it was the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.