UrduPoint.com

Five Outlaws Held On Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Five outlaws held on possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Ganjmandi police have arrested two accused Shoaib and Bilal and recovered two pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Taxila police held Ishtiaq and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his custody, Wah Cantt police arrested the accused Salman during the operation and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession and Saddar Wah police arrested Kashif and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in possessing illegal weapons. He made it clear that it was the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Progress Taxila Saddar All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.