Five outlaws torture woman, elderly man

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Five outlaws subjected middle-aged woman and her father-in-law to torture after breaking into her home here.

According to police, victim named Azra Bibi, 42, and the father-in-law Jam Bahwal Bukhsh were thrashed by accused identified as Mushtaq, Sajjad, Imran, Safdar and Tariq caste Mahira after breaching sanctity of four walls.

They attacked both man and woman with batons whom they were equipped with. Condition of Injured woman, Azra Bibi was said to be critical in DHQ hospital where she was brought to admit.

According to SHO Thana Rohilan Walli, they were waiting for medical report after that strict action would be initiated.