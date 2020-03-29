UrduPoint.com
Five Stranded Pakistani Nationals Return From India Amid COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Five stranded Pakistani nationals return from India amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Five Pakistan nationals, stranded India owing to the restrictions imposed after the coronavirus outbreak, have finally returned to homeland via Attari-Wagah border.

The Pakistani nationals namely Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq, Nighat Mukhtar, Yasir Mukhtar, Muhammad Khalid and Chaudhry Muhammad Asif were visiting India on medical visas but stranded in Noida/New Delhi after the suspension of regular movement across Attari-Wagah border, said a press release received here Sunday.

Earlier, four stranded Pakistan nationals, including a 12-year old boy, Sabeeh Sheeraz, and accompanying parents and grandfather, were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border on March 20, 2020.

Pakistan High Commission remained in close contact with the Indian side as well as the relevant authorities in Islamabad to firm up expeditious and safe return of the said Pakistanis.

In close coordination with both Indian and Pakistan sides, the high commission is making all-out efforts for early return of the remaining Pakistan nationals stranded in India.

Meanwhile, the high commission continues to monitor regularly the safety and well being of our compatriots and we are providing them all possible assistance while they are stuck in India.

