FJMCAA delegation calls on Governor Punjab

December 22, 2022

A delegation of Fatima Jinnah Medical College Alumni Association of North America (FJMCAA) called on Governor Punjab/Chancellor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said rehabilitation of flood victims is the top priority of the government, adding that an important aspect of rehabilitation of the flood victims is to bring them out of the psychological effects of the floods.

The Governor said the way Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the flood-affected areas during the catastrophe and supervised the relief activities, it has been hailed all over the world. He said the Prime Minister's recent announcement to build houses for the flood victims with funds worth billions of rupees is a great initiative.

He said "as chancellor I have mobilized the universities for relief activities and rehabilitation for the flood victims." He said he is appreciative of the universities participating in the relief activities in the flood-hit areas, adding that the universities are still working on the aspect of post floods trauma being faced by the flood affectees.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said establishment of public health and family medicine departments in all the universities of the province is the need of the hour.

He floated the idea of setting up an endowment fund in the Fatima Jinnah Medical University by the alumni association. He added that the endowment fund should be used for infrastructure development, construction of new laboratories, research and improvement of the institution.

President FJMCAA Dr. Faiza Zahid Rafiq highlighted the services of the alumni for the university. She said that the alumni association contributed in the construction of more than 80 houses, a community center and a dispensary for the flood victims.

She said a school will also be established and the FJMCAA will maintain and support it on a permanent basis.

