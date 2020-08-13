Flag hoisting ceremony at PU sans students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The flag-hoisting ceremony, in connection with the 73rd Independence Day, will be held on August 14 (Friday) at 8 a.m. at New Campus Punjab University.

The ceremony will be arranged in front of the Gate No.

1 of the Punjab University.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed will hoist the national flag which will be attended by the faculty and other staffers.

No students will attend the flag hoisting ceremony this year due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.