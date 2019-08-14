UrduPoint.com
Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At RAC

Wed 14th August 2019

Flag hoisting ceremony held at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A colorful flag hoisting and Kashmir Solidarity Day was organized under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Independence Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed accompanied by students and artists hoisted the flag along-with Kashmiri flags.

The local singers presented national and Kashmiri songs at the occasion.

The participants also chanted slogan in favor of people of Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that people of Pakistan have shown solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Independence Day.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country.

