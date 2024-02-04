Flag March For Security Of Election 2024 Held
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) District City police Karachi on Sunday conducted a flag march in different areas regarding the security of Election 2024.
Flag march was conducted in different areas of the district city.
SDPOs, SHOs, Rangers and SP Lyari Haseeb Javed Somar district city participated in the flag march.
The purpose of the flag march was to review the law and order situation in the area and to check the security arrangements.
Flag march was also conducted around the most sensitive and sensitive polling stations.
