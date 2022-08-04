UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal, Singaporean Counterpart Agree To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FM Bilawal, Singaporean counterpart agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Singaporean counterpart, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of the South Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed the state of Pakistan-Singapore bilateral relations and agreed to enhance bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the global and regional issues of mutual interest, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed the potential for bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Zardari expressed admiration for Singapore's development model and the lessons it offered to developing countries including Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, which is a key partner in ASEAN Regional Forum. He also expressed Pakistan's keen desire to enhance its collaboration with ASEAN.

Noting the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations.

