FM Calls For Collective Approach To Address Regional Issues

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2023 | 01:27 PM

TASHKENT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday stressed for a collective approach to address the issues faced by the region including the climate change.

Bilawal Bhutto said the regional countries needed to develop a strategically robust emergency response mechanism to respond to any climate crisis in future.

He was addressing the 26th meeting of Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

He noted that the issue of climate cooperation is very significant.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the proposal of Uzbekistan for the establishment of a high level dialogue platform on environmental cooperation within the framework of ECO.

Alluding to the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan's urgent priority is to ensure rapid economic growth and lift millions out of destitution and hunger. He said we will not only build back better but do so in a climate resilient manner.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan believes the ECO led by shared principles of solidarity and mutual support has the collective strength to measure up to the challenges. Together we can and should make a difference.

The Foreign Minister said regional preferential trade framework amongst the ECO members will help us in enhancing cooperation. He said Pakistan will continue to accord high priority to trade promotion and facilitation within the ECO.

