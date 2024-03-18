FM Desires To Strengthen Pak-China Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday.
While appreciating Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s letter to him on assumption of office, the Foreign Minister expressed the desire to further strengthen All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to upgrade China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
