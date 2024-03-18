FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024)

While appreciating Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s letter to him on assumption of office, the Foreign Minister expressed the desire to further strengthen All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to upgrade China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.