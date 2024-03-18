Open Menu

FM Desires To Strengthen Pak-China Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday.

While appreciating Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s letter to him on assumption of office, the Foreign Minister expressed the desire to further strengthen All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to upgrade China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

More Stories From Pakistan