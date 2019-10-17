FM, FO express grief over Madina bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday expressed profound grief over the tragic bus accident in Al-Khail area of Madina, Saudi Arabia.

A bus carrying some 39 passengers were heading towards Madina when it met an accident near Al-Khail, an area of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to reports, some 35 people had lost their lives while four others sustained critical injuries.

Expressing his heartfelt condolence over the deaths in bus accident, Qureshi said that directives have been issued to Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah to ensure coordination with the affected families besides provision of all necessary medical treatment for their early recovery.

The Minister said the concerned department was in contact with Saudi government to ascertain the reason behind this tragic incident.

He said the directions have also been issued to make arrangements for dispatching the bodies of the Pakistani pilgrimage who lost their lives in this tragedy to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson while expressing heartfelt condolence to the victims of bus tragedy, said that the government was contacting the concerned to get details of the Pakistani pilgrimage who lost their lives and got injured in this mishap.

He said that those who wanted to contact the Pakistani officials in Saudi Arabia for details may call Sajid Hussain on 00966-532347340: Tariq Mehmood: 00966-583723184/00966-580903349; Abdul Shakoor: 00966-552773332