- Home
- Pakistan
- NTDC Super 8 Inter-Departmental Tape Ball Cricket Tournament concludes: GM (HR) team clinches the w ..
NTDC Super 8 Inter-Departmental Tape Ball Cricket Tournament Concludes: GM (HR) Team Clinches The Win
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 12:20 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The state-run National Transmission & Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) Super 8 Inter-Departmental Tape Ball Cricket Tournament concluded on Friday at WAPDA Lahore sports Complex, it was officially stated.
The tournament was started on April 23, 2024. 20 teams from different NTDC formations participated in the tournament. It was organized by Chief Engineer TSG (North) NTDC, NKLP, according to an official press statement issued by the NTDC Media Wing Friday evening.
In a thrilling final, the team of the GM (HR) Office defeated the team of the GM (TSG) by 7 wickets. Batting first, the GM (TSG) team scored 59 runs for a loss of six wickets in the allotted five overs. In response, the GM (HR) team successfully achieved the target in 3.2 overs, losing just one wicket.
Engr. Munawar Hussain, General Manager (Human Resources) at NTDC, graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the winner's trophy to the winning team and medals to the runner-ups.
Expressing his views, General Manager (HR) NTDC appreciated the efforts of the players and the office of Chief Engineer TSG (North) NTDC for organizing the tournament.
General Manager TSG Engr. Ashar Ali, Chief Engineer TSG (North) Engr. Shahid Nazir, Secretory WAPDA Sports board Malik Umair Aslam, female officers, other senior NTDC officers, and a large number of NTDC employees were present to watch the final match.
The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as people enjoyed watching the matches. The players of different teams demonstrated their skills and teamwork on the field, making each game thrilling to watch. The tournament was about bringing NTDC employees together and having a good time. It showcases their love for cricket and their ability to work together as a team.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC to take up 9 identical petitions regarding judges' letter58 seconds ago
-
Woman committed suicide in Pindigheb1 minute ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Hassanabdal1 minute ago
-
AJK President calls for overseas Kashmiris' proactive role to expose the Modi government's nefarious ..21 minutes ago
-
AJK-wide campaign begins to vanish black-tinted glasses to all sorts of vehicles31 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to be digitalized as pilot project under national digitalization plan: IT Minister31 minutes ago
-
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme50 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track56 minutes ago
-
Documentary on life of Jamiluddin Aali screened at embassy50 minutes ago
-
"Sindh Theater Festival 2024" commences in Larkana51 minutes ago
-
Blackmailer arrested after secret camera scandal in Mirpurkhas51 minutes ago
-
BMC a reputed medical institution for students in Pakistan: Secretary50 minutes ago