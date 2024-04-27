NTDC Super 8 Inter-Departmental Tape Ball Cricket Tournament concludes: GM (HR) team clinches the win

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The state-run National Transmission & Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) Super 8 Inter-Departmental Tape Ball Cricket Tournament concluded on Friday at WAPDA Lahore sports Complex, it was officially stated.

The tournament was started on April 23, 2024. 20 teams from different NTDC formations participated in the tournament. It was organized by Chief Engineer TSG (North) NTDC, NKLP, according to an official press statement issued by the NTDC Media Wing Friday evening.

In a thrilling final, the team of the GM (HR) Office defeated the team of the GM (TSG) by 7 wickets. Batting first, the GM (TSG) team scored 59 runs for a loss of six wickets in the allotted five overs. In response, the GM (HR) team successfully achieved the target in 3.2 overs, losing just one wicket.

Engr. Munawar Hussain, General Manager (Human Resources) at NTDC, graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the winner's trophy to the winning team and medals to the runner-ups.

Expressing his views, General Manager (HR) NTDC appreciated the efforts of the players and the office of Chief Engineer TSG (North) NTDC for organizing the tournament.

General Manager TSG Engr. Ashar Ali, Chief Engineer TSG (North) Engr. Shahid Nazir, Secretory WAPDA Sports board Malik Umair Aslam, female officers, other senior NTDC officers, and a large number of NTDC employees were present to watch the final match.

The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as people enjoyed watching the matches. The players of different teams demonstrated their skills and teamwork on the field, making each game thrilling to watch. The tournament was about bringing NTDC employees together and having a good time. It showcases their love for cricket and their ability to work together as a team.

