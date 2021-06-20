UrduPoint.com
FM Forewarns Int'l Community On India's Further Illegal Actions In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

FM forewarns int'l community on India's further illegal actions in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday forewarned the international community and said that India must refrain from taking any further illegal steps in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), after already violating the international law and the UNSC resolutions through its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

Foreign Minister Qureshi called upon the international community, especially the members of the UN Security Council, to stop India from doubling down on its illegal actions in IIOJK and avoid imperiling the already volatile peace and security situation in South Asia.

"The Foreign Minister underlined that durable peace in South Asia can only be achieved by peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," , Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The foreign minister stressed that Pakistan had resolutely opposed India's actions of 5 August 2019 and taken up the issue at all international fora, including the UN Security Council.

He reiterated Pakistan's firm resolve to oppose any Indian moves that sought to divide and bifurcate IIOJK to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, further dilute the distinct identity of the Kashmiris, and perpetuate Indian occupation of IIOJK.

The foreign minister said that, as a forewarning, apprised the President of the Security Council and the UN Secretary General about India's possible moves.

Qureshi said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris' demand for freedom and impose its rule by force on the people of the occupied territory despite mounting a massive campaign of repression including gross and systematic violations of human rights – conducted with impunity by an occupation force of over 900,000 troops.

Referring to the illegal domicile rules and land laws introduced by India in IIOJK, which were aimed at converting Kashmiris into a minority in their own land, the foreign minister underscored that such Indian actions to impose a new demographic reality on IIOJK were a clear violation of international law including the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention.

He declared that these measures had been vocally and vigorously rejected by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and by the Government and people of Pakistan.

