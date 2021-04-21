FM meets Iranian parliament speaker, highlights perils of Islamophobia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday called on Speaker of Iranian Parliament Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf and highlighted rise of Islamophobia cases which imperiled future prospects of peace and harmony among civilizations.

During a meeting, the foreign minister appreciated Iran's support to Pakistan's initiative to counter Islamophobia.

It was agreed to move jointly on the issue of Islamophobia and preserving the respect of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

Highlighted excellent Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, the foreign minister reiterated commitment to further strengthen fraternal ties.

Referring to the parliamentary cooperation, Qureshi emphasized frequent exchanges to develop common understanding on various issues.

He also underlined for the need to enhance coordination at international parliamentary fora.

The foreign minister apprised the speaker about the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and appreciated the support of the Iranian leadership to the Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister reiterated National Assembly speaker's invitation to Ghalibaf for a visit to Pakistan and expressed hope that the visit would further strengthen the parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

Earlier, the chairman Pakistan Iran Friendship Group received the foreign minister upon arrival at the Parliament.

